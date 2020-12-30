Ant Anstead on split from Christina: 'I think everybody knows this was not my decision'

Ant Anstead is opening up more about his separation from his wife, Christina Anstead, earlier this year.

“I think everybody knows this was not my decision,” the British television host, 41, said in a recent interview with People. “It really hit me hard."

"If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully,” he added. “I had so much love for her."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Ant and Christina Anstead tied the knot in December 2018 and share a son, Hudson London, born in September 2019. They announced their separation less than two years after the wedding.

The former “Wheeler Dealers” host has hinted in the past that the split was “Christina’s decision.”

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he wrote in an Instagram post after the couple announced their separation in September. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Anstead also opened up about how he’s been coping since the split. He said he has been working a lot on his mental health, revealing that he signed up for an online “breakup recovery” course as well as a faith-based retreat focusing on both his mental and physical health.

He also said he now exercises daily and is focused on healthy eating.

“Not only have I improved my mental health, I've actually made a real conscious decision to go and improve my physical health, as well,” he told People. “I mean, for the first time in my life, I'm actually now taking vitamins!”

In October, about a month after their separation was announced, Anstead revealed he had lost some weight.

He confirmed the weight loss in an Instagram comment to a fan, who noted he seemed thinner. “23 lbs,” he replied. “Don’t worry I will get it back on.”

Anstead told People that dealing with the rollercoaster of emotions following the breakup “really is a process.”

“The thing about healing is sometimes you feel like you’re making daily progress, and then, from nowhere, your legs get taken out, and you feel like you start again,” he said. “But I'm certainly making steps towards healing, even if it's really slow.”