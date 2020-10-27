Ant Anstead says he's lost 23 pounds amid split from wife Christina

Ant Anstead has trimmed down in the midst of his split from his wife of nearly two years, Christina Anstead.

The British television host shared an Instagram photo of himself from what looks like the set of his show, “Wheeler Dealers,” sporting a black T-shirt, baseball cap and fake tattoo sleeves.

When one follower commented on his photo that he appeared thinner, Anstead confirmed that he had lost some weight.

“23 lbs,” he wrote. “Don’t worry I will get it back on.”

Another fan told him he should get “real tatted sleeves,” but it sounds like that won’t be happening anytime soon.

“I’m a little way off the midlife crisis…” he wrote back, along with two cry-laughing emoji.

Anstead’s photo of his transformation comes just over a month after he and “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina Anstead announced their separation.

He hasn’t spoken extensively about their split but did address the news briefly in an Instagram post last month.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and Christina together. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

The couple tied the knot in late 2018 and share a 1-year-old son, Hudson. Ant Anstead also has two children, Amelie and Archie, from his previous marriage, and Christina Anstead has two kids, Brayden and Taylor, with her first husband and fellow “Flip or Flop” co-host, Tarek El Moussa.

Christina has opened up multiple times on Instagram about their split, revealing in one post that she never thought she would “have one divorce let alone two.”

"I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” she wrote. “Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed."

She also thanked those who have reached out to her during this challenging time in her life.

"If you’ve DM me or text me - I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the 'noise' and focus on myself and the kids," she said. "I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress."