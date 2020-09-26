Ant Anstead breaks silence on split from ex-Christina: 'I never gave up on us'

Hours after Christina Anstead shared a lengthy post on Instagram, Ant Anstead shared his own statement as well. This was the first time the British television personality had publicly commented on his separation from his wife of almost two years, who announced their split via social media on Sept. 18.

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly," the "Wheeler Dealers" host said. "I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness."

The couple married in a surprise wedding at their Newport Beach, California home in December 2018. The pair wed before 70 of their closest friends and family members. The two met through a mutual friend in the latter half of 2017. In September 2019, Christina gave birth to their son Hudson.

On Saturday, Christina put forth her own truth in a lengthy post.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," she shared. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed."

In addition to sharing son Hudson with Christina, Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Herbert. Christina shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with her first husband Tarek El Moussa.

On Sept. 18, Christina announced news of their separation paired with a pic of the couple on a sunset dripped beach.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote at the time.“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”