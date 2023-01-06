Anne Heche’s son expresses gratitude for love and support during his ‘healing journey’

One of Anne Heche’s sons is speaking out about the support he has received in the wake of his mother’s death last August, while also sharing that the actor’s legacy will live on in a new memoir she wrote.

“Never imagined I’d find myself responsible for mom’s IG account, but here we are,” Homer Laffoon wrote Jan. 5 on his mother’s Instagram account.

“First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received — thank you. One day at a time is working for me as I’m sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path.”

Laffoon, 20, went on to describe a book his mother had finished at the time of her death called “Call Me Anne.”

“My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing. The book is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could,” he wrote.

“'Call Me Anne' is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of its own, as you would have wanted.”

Laffoon also announced “a special event” honoring his mother at a Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles on Jan. 24, the same day “Call Me Anne” is out.

“I know mom would want to see everyone’s smiling face as she read an excerpt and signed copies,” he wrote.

“I don’t plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this.”

Anne Heche and son Homer Laffoon in 2021 Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Laffoon is Heche’s son with her ex-husband, Coley Laffoon. He was appointed administrator of her estate in November.

She also had son Atlas, 13, with James Tupper, with whom she had starred on the TV series “Men in Trees.”

“Call Me Anne” is Heche’s second memoir, following 2001’s “Call Me Crazy,” which chronicled her mental health struggles. This second book will further explore her life.

“It is a memoir consisting of personal anecdotes of her rise to fame: how Harrison Ford became her on-set mentor, her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, her encounter with Harvey Weinstein, her history of childhood sexual abuse, her relationship with God, her journey to love herself, and more,” publisher Simon & Schuster says.

Heche died in August at the age of 53 after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” Laffoon said in a statement after Heche died. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me.

“I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer.”