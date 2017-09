share tweet pin email

“The Brave” is a new series about an elite special ops team, and actors Anne Heche and Mike Vogel visit Kathie Lee and Hoda to talk about their roles in it. Heche says that they wanted to be respectful of the military in the show, and Vogel, who comes from a military family, agrees. “We’re much more Jason Bourne than G.I. Joe,” Vogel adds.