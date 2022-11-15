Roughly three months after Anne Heche's death in a fatal car accident that set fire to a Los Angeles house, the woman whose home was destroyed in the crash is suing Heche’s estate.

On Nov. 14, TODAY obtained court documents filed by Shawn Holley, attorney for Lynne Mishele, the homeowner of the house that Heche drove her Mini Cooper into on Aug. 5. The accident nearly killed Mishele, she claims, and caused the house, located in LA's Mar Vista neighborhood, to catch fire.

In her lawsuit, Mishele claims the incident left her “completely traumatized, unusually startled by hearing loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live.”

Anne Heche, left, was declared brain-dead on Aug. 11 and removed from life support three days later following a fiery car crash on Aug. 5 in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Getty Images

The lawsuit, in court documents dated Nov. 9, seeks $2 million in damages for the incident.

NBC News has reached out to a representative for Anne Heche’s estate but has yet to hear back.

According to Los Angeles City Fire Department records obtained by Los Angeles NBC affiliate KNBC, the actor remained trapped in the burning house for 45 minutes while firefighters attempted to pull her car out of the wreckage and remove Heche.

In the lead-up to the fatal accident, various residents reported witnessing the actor driving recklessly in the area and committing a hit-and-run.

A blood test later revealed there were drugs in the actor’s system at the time of the crash.

After spending six days in a coma, Heche was declared brain-dead on Aug. 11 and removed from life support three days later. She was 53 years old.