Anne Hathaway has given us a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion industry in "The Devil Wears Prada." She's sung for us in "Les Miserables." What we hadn't realized she'd also done, however, is tried to sell us a home.

On "The Late Show" Thursday, host Stephen Colbert presented the Oscar-winning actress with evidence of her early days in commercial by busting out the first ad Hathaway ever shot — and we are totally sold.

In the commercial, the "Oceans 8" actress appeared in a Better Homes & Gardens commercial when she was 14, which was her first job. In it, she's a hopeful teen whose boyfriend is moving away — but, he assures her, selling a home takes time, so they'll have the summer together.

That all changes when they see the Better Homes & Gardens "for sale" sign in the yard.

The whole thing makes Hathaway laugh. "When I was 14, my face looked like a potato and a chipmunk had a baby and it was me," she said. (We disagree: she's adorable!)

She's also pretty sweet in this very early professional photo, which she posted for Old Headshot Day earlier in May:

"[The ad] paid for my first year of college," she told Colbert.

"I didn't know that we were actually making the commercial until three hours into the shooting," she said. "So I was saving it. I was like, I want to be really good for when the cameras were actually rolling ... It was bad."

We think she recovered admirably!

