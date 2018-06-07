share tweet pin email

Anne Hathaway walked on the "Ocean's 8" set feeling self-conscious about her body, but she walked away from it a new woman — thanks to her co-stars, who made her feel "amazing" about herself.

During her Thursday visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 35-year-old actress, who hasn't made a movie since giving birth to son Jonathan in March 2016, said the "love fest" on the set of the all-female flick boosted her self-confidence.

“I don’t beat myself up about any of that stuff anymore, but after I had my son, the weight was really slow to come off and so I was a different size than I normally am,” Hathaway told DeGeneres, adding that she was "aware" of the extra pounds.

But magic happened on Hathaway's first day working with her co-stars, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter.

“I walked on the set, and my weight’s a little up, and I’m just aware of it … I’m in my jeans, and I’ve done my best and I’m gonna love myself no matter what,” the Oscar winner recalled. “And Sandy Bullock just looks up and goes, ‘Lookin' good, mama.' That made me feel amazing."

"Then Cate Blanchett’s like, ‘Nice jeans, Hathaway,'" she said, imitating Blanchett's Aussie accent. "I was like 'This is so great."

But the biggest compliment of all, she said, came from singer and actress Rihanna.

"Rihanna looks up and goes, "Damn girl, you got an ass," Hathaway shared, “And I, of course was freaked out and loved it so much and I was like, ‘Really?’ And she goes, 'You got an ass like me."

As the audience roared, Hathaway quipped, "I can honestly say I’ve never had that experience on a film set before.”

Working with so many positive women made her return to Hollywood "special," the actress gushed.

“They were just so beautiful," she said, "and to be surrounded by that much love and understanding, it was just great."

"Ocean's 8" opens in theaters on Friday.