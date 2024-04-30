Anne Hathaway doesn’t share too many details about her relationship with her husband, Adam Shulman — but when she does, it’s always in glowing terms.

“We’re really just lucky that we keep growing together,” Hathaway, 41, said of Shulman, 43, on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in December.

The actor revealed that she and Shulman, who tied the knot in September 2012 and share two sons, even have matching tattoos honoring their connection.

“The idea is that individually, we’re whole, but together, we’re more,” she said. “I don’t expect him to complete me and he doesn’t expect me to complete him.”

Read on to learn more about Hathaway’s husband of 11 years, Adam Shulman.

He’s a jewelry designer and actor

Shulman co-owns a jewelry company, James Banks Design, with jewelry designer Heidi Nahser Fink.

Hathaway worked with Fink while on the set of Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland," according to a profile of Shulman in 1stDibs Introspective magazine. Fink was the prop department’s master metalsmith, and Hathaway asked her to make a Christmas gift for Shulman. He loved the present and soon after met Fink, which led to them collaborating.

Hathaway was the muse for some of the brand’s signature pieces, Shulman told 1stDibs Introspective, including the company’s delicate butterfly pendants, rings and earrings.

“The inspiration for a character Annie was working on was a butterfly, and she wanted a butterfly jewel, but the only ones she could find were encrusted with gems or for children,” said Shulman, who went on to create a series of butterfly pieces in honor of his wife.

Another one of the brand’s signature designs, a vintage-style lightbulb pendant, was inspired by something Hathaway once told Shulman.

“When Annie was on a long shoot in London and I was doing theater work in New York, she told me, ‘I don’t feel like I have the lights in my life,’” Shulman said.

Shulman was also closely involved in the creation of Hathaway’s engagement ring, which was designed in part by Kwiat Jewelers.

“He had a very strong vision for what he knew Anne would love,” the jewelry company’s owner, Greg Kwiat, told People in 2011.

Shulman has also worked as an actor in the past, appearing in the likes of “The West Wing,” “American Dreams” and “The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning," according to his IMDb profile.

He has worked behind the camera as well, serving as a producer of Hathaway’s 2014 film, “Song One.”

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman ‘hit it off immediately’

Hathaway has talked about how the connection was instant between her and Shulman, who met through mutual friends. By 2009, they were popping up together at events.

“We hit it off immediately, but it took us a pretty long time to get together,” Hathaway told Vogue in 2010. “He thought that I had a boyfriend, and I thought that he had a girlfriend, so I thought that I’d better keep my distance because I didn’t want to be that girl.”

When they realized they were both single, Hathaway said “things sped up a bit — and I think I’ll leave it at that."

It sounds like their spark only grew brighter over the years.

“He walks into a room, and I light up, I can’t help it," Hathaway told Harper's Bazaar in a 2013 feature.

This meant that while she was preparing for her role in “Les Misérables,” which came out in 2012, she had to ask Shulman to leave the room so she could get into a more somber mindset for her character.

“A few days into it I said, ‘I’m having too much fun, I just want to play with you and I need to be really sad right now,’” she said.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman married in 2012

After keeping their dating life fairly private, Hathaway and Shulman tied the knot in September 2012 in Big Sur, California.

It was a private ceremony attended by about 150 guests, according to British Vogue.

Hathaway wore an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Valentino Garavani, while Shulman sported a traditional black tuxedo.

Hathaway once opened up about whether being married changed anything about their relationship.

“I didn’t think it was going to, and we both talked about it beforehand and how it wasn’t going to change anything, but something shifts, and I don’t know what it is,” she told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY in 2015.

“I think I didn’t realize I was keeping a part of myself protected, and it’s kind of all on the line now," she added. "I’m his and he’s mine.”

While Shulman didn’t appear with his wife in that particular interview, Savannah read a message Shulman had shared with TODAY beforehand about his love for Hathaway: “He said, ‘The biggest surprise about being married is that he continues to fall deeper and deeper in love with you.'"

Adam Shulman shares two sons with Anne Hathaway

Shulman and Hathaway have two children: Jonathan Rosebanks, 8, and Jack, 4.

The jewelry designer has opened up about the joy of seeing Hathaway become a mom.

“She always amazes me,” he told People in 2020. “As a mother, she is gorgeous.”

Shulman also talked about embracing the not-so-glamorous details of fatherhood.

“I love changing diapers! It’s the best,” he said. “Every aspect of it is amazing.”

“Every day makes me appreciate her more,” he added of his wife.

Earlier this year, Hathaway revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she and Shulman had experienced a miscarriage in 2015, prior to welcoming sons Jonathan and Jack.

She said this experience influenced the way she announced her second pregnancy in July 2019.

“For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she captioned an Instagram selfie that showed her baby bump. “Sending you extra love.”

Adam Shulman often supports Anne Hathaway on the red carpet

Shulman and Hathaway may keep the details of their relationship largely private, but they do step out together from time to time at A-list events.

They were spotted looking cozy back in 2009 at the opening night celebration for "A Streetcar Named Desire" in New York City.

Shulman and Hathaway at the opening night celebration of "A Streetcar Named Desire" in New York City in 2009. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

They also shared a sweet moment at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party as they celebrated Hathaway's win for "Les Misérables."

The couple shared an intimate moment at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after Hathaway's Oscar win. Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

In 2023, Shulman sat between Hathaway and Anna Wintour at a Valentino couture show during Paris Fashion Week. Wintour, of course, was the rumored inspiration for Hathaway's character's boss in "The Devil Wears Prada."

Shulman rubbed shoulders with Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Week in 2013. Dominique Maitre / Getty Images

Shulman and Hathaway's bond seemed as strong as ever in another photo from Paris Fashion Week in 2023.Hathaway opened up about the secret to her and Shulman's enduring connection last year on Drew Barrymore's talk show.

“He’s his own person, I’m my own person, and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better, and this union is something we both want to participate in," she said.