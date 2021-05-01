Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, 14, celebrates Kentucky Derby in rare photos

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead made her annual Kentucky Derby appearance looking like a young lady in a teal pants suit and white flowered fascinator.

Dannielynn, 14, is being raised out of the spotlight in Kentucky by her father, Larry Birkhead, however every year, the father-daughter duo have a tradition of getting decked out to attend the Kentucky Derby.

"It's that time of year again. The @kentuckyderby weekend is here! Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won’t be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby," Birkhead wrote on Instagram before the big event,

Birkhead shared photos of himself posing with his daughter on steps in front of a building, at Churchill Downs and a selfie where Dannielynn wore a rhinestone face mask that perfectly coordinated with her JOVANI suit. He added that Dannielynn chose the outfit because she "wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past."

Danielynn and Larry Birkhead. Larry Birkhead Instagram

"I guess that means no more “little girl” dresses??" he said, adding that Dannielynn also had some fashion opinions to share with him. "She cleaned out the chocolate brownies, ice cream and nachos while at the same time critiquing my outfit."

Birkhead included the hashtags #prouddad #timeflies and #nomorebraces.

Over the years, the photos have become a great time capsule showing Dannielynn as she grows up.

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jason Kempin / Getty Images for Churchill Downs

The Triple Crown event was postponed last year due COVID-19, but was ultimately held in September without any spectators. That means the last Kentucky Derby photo of the father-daughter pair is from 2019. In it, Dannielynn wore a pink hat and dress and gave a big smile showing off her braces.

Dannielynn Birkhead attends the 139th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. Stephen Lovekin / WireImage

In 2013, the then 6 and a half-year-old looked adorable in a big white hat accented by a white ribbon and a matching frilly dress.

In 2012, Birkhead posed for photos while holding his daughter. In one snap, the then 5 and a half-year-old, who was holding a stuffed animal, planted a kiss on her dad's cheek as she looked toward the camera.

Dannielynn Birkhead and her father Larry Birkhead attend the 138th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2012. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Birkhead, who has said he is trying to raise his daughter as a "regular kid," got down on one knee and fed a pony with his daughter in 2010 as she looked on smiling.

Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn feed a pony at the Kentucky Derby Museum Wednesday, April 28, 2010, in Louisville, Ky. Charlie Riedel / AP

Time certainly does fly!

Fans of the late Anna Nicole Smith commented with their well-wishes and disbelief that Dannielynn is now a teenager and complimented Birkhead for being a devoted dad.

"Her mother would be proud of her. You're doing a great job," one person commented.

"Oh my goodness. This is the sweetest thing," another fan added. "I look forward to your Kentucky Derby photo every year."