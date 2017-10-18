Pop Culture

Anna Faris says she and Chris Pratt are still 'incredible friends'

Two months ago one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, called it quits. But fans of the former duo can take heart.

While they're romance is officially over, their relationship still remains strong in other ways.

Getty Images
Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris attend a Maxim Party in Phoenix, Arizona in 2015.

"We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends," Faris explained in an interview with People magazine. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still."

And, of course, they're both proud of Jack, the 5-year-old son they share, who factors into their continuing bond.

Here is Anna on Mother's Day with our twin sons Jack and T-Rex. Even now it's hard to tell them apart some times.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

However, it's more than co-parenting that keeps them close. Faris and Pratt were married for eight years and a part of each other's lives for even longer.

"We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time," the 40-year-old said. "And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."

Faris sympathizes with fans who felt heartbreak after their separation, but she reassured them, saying, "We truly adore each other."

That's something the former couple underscored when they first announced their split.

"We still love each other and will always cherish out time together," they wrote in a joint statement.

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

Faris' first book, "Unqualified," is due out next week, and it will feature a forward penned by Pratt, which opens with similarly sentimental talk.

"Anna is an important part of my life, and she always will be," he wrote.

She told People that she's "grateful" for that contribution.

