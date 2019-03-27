Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 1:59 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

This is definitely an amicable split.

Anna Faris says ex-husband Chris Pratt reached out to her before he proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger in January.

"He was so sweet, as he always is," the “Mom” star told the "Divorce Sucks!" podcast. "He called me and he was like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.’ And I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’ I told him that I was an ordained minister."

Faris, 42, and Pratt, 39, who have a 6-year-old son named Jack, announced they were divorcing in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

And while we often hear that a couple remains friends after they split, it sure sounds like these two are on pretty good terms.

"Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do," Faris said. "So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? Like, how do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we had for each other and have for each other?”

Even after going their separate ways, Faris has only good things to say about the "Jurassic World" star.

“He really is such an amazing person," she said. "I’m really grateful that we’re so close and that we’re, that we have this, this, I think that we both, I know that we both just want the best, just happiness.”

Faris has also been nothing but supportive of Pratt's engagement to Schwarzenegger.

"I'm so happy for you both!! "Congratulations!" she wrote in the comments after Pratt announced the news on Instagram in January.

On her "Unqualified" podcast, she also said Pratt texted her after Schwarzenegger said yes.

"Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I'm so happy for them," she said. "I knew that it was gonna happen, and I love her and I love him. I'm just so happy that they found each other."