Ex relationships can be fraught, but it appears that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, who divorced last year, are actually still quite friendly.

At least, that's what we can tell based on her reaction to his recent engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, which he announced Monday. As she discussed on her "Unqualified" podcast, Pratt had texted her the big news right after it happened.

"Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I'm so happy for them," she said. "I knew that it was gonna happen, and I love her and I love him. I'm just so happy that they found each other."

She added, "Chris texted me this morning and he was like, 'You know, I proposed to Katherine last night.' And I was like, 'Ahhh, that’s amazing.' And I texted him back like, 'Just want to remind you I'm an ordained minister!'"

She also responded in the comments section of Pratt's Instagram engagement post: "I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!"

Faris, 42, and Pratt, 39, who were married in 2009, announced their separation in 2017. Faris is now dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt was first seen with Schwarzenegger, 29, in June 2018.

"The truth is there isn't any bitterness, and I'm just so happy that we're all really happy," said the "Mom" actress. "The reason we're talking about it is because I do feel the need to just have my voice heard on the matter."

Perhaps some of the good feelings are on behalf of their son Jack, 6. In their divorce agreement, the two agreed to live within a 5-mile radius of each other until their he finishes 6th grade, according to People magazine. Last Halloween, Faris, Barrett, Pratt and Schwarzenegger all took him trick-or-treating.

"I do want to congratulate Chris and Katherine," Faris said on the podcast. "I do love you and congratulations and I'm thrilled. They’re both ... amazing people and I'm so happy."