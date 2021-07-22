Anna Faris is married! Actor revealed she and fiancé eloped

Anna Faris has taken the plunge again.

The former “Mom” star revealed Monday on her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that she has tied the knot with Michael Barrett.

When discussing him in conversation with a guest caller, she referred to Barrett as “my fiancé” before pausing to share: “He's now my husband.”

“Yes, we eloped," she added. “I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out. I can’t say fiancé anymore. It was awesome. Yeah, it was great.”

Faris, 44, kept mum on any details, although she did say where the ceremony took place.

"It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state,” she said. “It was great."

In February 2020, Faris confirmed her engagement on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” but neither she nor Barrett had spoken publicly about their plans to marry.

Barrett is a cinematographer who worked with Faris on her 2018 comedy “Overboard.”

"We had an immediate kind of intimacy," Faris told People in May. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

Faris has been married twice before. In 2004, she and Ben Indra exchanged vows before splitting three years later. She was also married to Chris Pratt. They got hitched in 2009 and had a son, Jack, 8, before breaking up in 2017.

Pratt has since gotten married to Katherine Schwarzenegger. He contacted Faris to let her know he planned to propose.

“He was so sweet, as he always is,” she recalled on the “Divorce Sucks!” podcast. “He called me and he was like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.’ And I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’ I told him that I was an ordained minister.”