Anna Faris confirms engagement and shows off stunning engagement ring

It seems we can finally say congratulations to Anna Faris!

During a Tuesday night visit to “The Late Late Show,” the "Mom" actress confirmed what her fans have been buzzing about for weeks — she’s engaged to be married.

While chatting with Corden, Faris flashed what the host called an “unbelievable ring.”

“Who are you marrying? Mark Zuckerberg?” Corden joked, admiring the large, cushion cut stone.

What a rock! The Late Late Show with James Corden/ Youtube

Faris has been linked to 49-year-old cinematographer Michael Barrett, with whom she worked on the movie “Overboard,” since 2017. Neither one has explicitly confirmed their wedding plans.

Faris' “Mom” co-star Allison Janney seemed to let the news slip in January, telling Us Weekly that Faris and Barrett have “been engaged for a long time.”

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett in Venice on November 15, 2017. Backgrid

On "Corden" Tuesday, Faris mulled the idea of having her "Emoji Movie" co-star preside on her big day.

“Can you officiate a wedding?” Faris asked Corden, before adding, “I would love it if you auditioned.”

At first Corden seemed offended that an “audish” was required. But when Faris told him she wanted someone “humorous, that also brings heartfelt sentiment, that doesn’t talk too much about themselves,” Corden took himself out of the running.

“I really strike out on all three of those,” he joked.

The 43-year-old “Scary Movie” star gave fans a look at her ring the day before on Instagram while posing for a photo with actor Jason Biggs, who was a guest on Faris' “Unqualified” podcast.

This will be the third walk down the aisle for Faris, who wed actor Ben Indra in 2004, before divorcing him three years later. She married "Parks and Recreation" and "Jurassic World" star Chris Pratt in 2009.

Faris and Pratt had a son, Jack, now 7, before splitting in 2017.

After the divorce, Faris questioned whether or not she even believed in marriage anymore.

"I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership; I believe in companionship. I just don’t know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding," she told Dax Shepard on his podcast, “Armchair Expert."

But when Pratt later made his own plans to remarry (to now-wife Katherine Schwarzenegger), he called Faris and she made it clear she approved — and even offered to officiate his wedding.

“He was so sweet, as he always is,” she told the “Divorce Sucks!” podcast last spring.