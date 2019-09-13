Sign up for our newsletter

She’s back!

Angelina Jolie will soon reprise her role of Maleficent in Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” and a new video reveals how she transformed into the villainous fairy-tale queen, horns and all.

A time-lapse video on the movie’s official Instagram page shows the incredible step-by-step process.

Hairstylists begin by twisting Jolie’s hair into two pigtail braids, then pinning them to her head so that they’ll fit inside her huge, horned headpiece.

Meanwhile, makeup artists give her a smoky eye and add Maleficent’s signature razor-sharp cheekbones.

Then Jolie pops in her fangs, adds a swipe of red lipstick and flashes a sinister smile at the camera, and the look is complete.

Disney shared a few more behind-the-scenes photos of Jolie’s transformation into the Mistress of Evil.

“I love Maleficent. She’s like my alter ego,” Jolie, 44, said in a recent promo video for the upcoming movie, which hits theaters October 18.

Her co-star, Elle Fanning, agreed that Jolie is perfect for the role.

“There is no one in the world that could play Maleficent except for Angelina Jolie,” Fanning said in the same promo video. “Seeing her for the first time back in the black cloak and horns, it’s very exciting.”

It’s been five years since Fanning and Jolie starred in the original “Maleficent,” and Fanning admitted she is still in awe of the evil queen.

“Maleficent is such an incredible, larger-than-life character,” Fanning said. “She’s so iconic.”