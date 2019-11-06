Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may no longer be a couple, but he still plays a huge role in deciding where she and their six kids call home.

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live,” the "Maleficent" star told Harper’s Bazaar in the magazine's December/January issue.

Angelina Jolie with Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox at a screening in in New York City in February 2019. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Jolie, 44, won’t pack her bags anytime soon, though. She and Pitt are parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11. In August, Jolie helped Maddox head off to college.

Jolie and Pitt married in 2014 after about a decade together, before splitting up in 2016. Their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Pitt and Jolie were the stars of one of Hollywood's most scrutinized and publicized romances. Andrew Kelly / Reuters

And where might the Oscar winner, who already has citizenship in Cambodia, put down roots? She may be thinking about a place very far away.

“I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world. Next year we break ground on a home in Africa,” she said.

Jolie also opened up about what she has endured over the last several years and the “scars” she carries as a result.

“My body has been through a lot over the past decade, particularly the past four years, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it,” she said. “The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with. Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can’t be as free and open as your spirit desires. It’s not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body.”

Jolie credits her children with helping her maintain her identity.

“The part of us that is free, wild, open, curious can get shut down by life," she said. "By pain or by harm. My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it. They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength."