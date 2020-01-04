Andy Grammer says late mom requested a song from heaven

You never know how a phone call can go and for Andy Grammer, he wasn't sure what to expect when his wife surprised him with a phone call with a medium one day.

The singer decided to take the call and was floored when the medium said he had a message for him from his late mother.

"Basically it's been ten years since I lost my mom and I walked into my house and my wife goes, 'Oh I got you a phone call with a medium today at 1 p.m.," Grammer recounted to Kelly Clarkson in a preview clip from her talk show, which will air on Monday.

The result of that fateful conversation eventually turned into "She'd Say," a sweet song where Grammer shares advice from his mother, Kathy, to his daughter, Louisiana K.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The song, was released last year on Grammer's album "Naive," includes lyrics like: "She'd say, 'You are so much stronger than you even think you are. Let your heart, let your heart lead the way.' That's what she'd say."

Grammer said, "I make the call and the guy immediately goes, 'Oh, your mom is here, Kathy right?'

"She is very adamant she needs you to write a song from her to your daughter about everything she would say to her if she was there, because she can't be there to say it."

Grammer, 36, and his wife, Aijia, are parents to 2-year-old Louisiana K, whose middle name is a tribute to her grandmother. The couple are also expecting their second child in March.

"Are you trying to make me cry?" Clarkson asked as she listened to Grammer's unusual story.

Before Grammer recorded "She'd Say," there were even more coincidences to come. The "Keep Your Head Up" singer explained that after he got off the phone with the medium, he turned on the radio and learned that Ladysmith Black Mambazo, a male choral group from South Africa who had worked with one of his mother's favorite singers, Paul Simon, would be visiting Los Angeles.

Grammer was able to get the group to record "I miss my mom," and "That's what she'd say," in Zulu, which is a part of the song.

Clarkson teared up listening to how the emotional tribute came about.

"It's like you're just trying to kill me!" she joked.

At the end of the song, Grammer's daughter can be heard saying, "Grandma Kathy, I love you."

"That idea is very her," Grammer said of his mother. "I think if you've lost anyone, I'm pretty sure they see everything, honestly. And I also think they can order songs!"