May 17, 2019, 4:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By TODAY

Andy Grammer is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind the hits "Don't Give Up on Me" and "Keep Your Head Up" is joining our 2019 Citi Concert Series lineup with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza. Here are all the details about the upcoming concert and how to get Fan Passes.

Andy Grammer will perform on TODAY on July 26. TODAY

Details:

Date: Friday, July 26

Hashtag: #AndyGrammerTODAY

Fan Passes: We're not opening Fan Passes yet but we'll let you know when we do.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in New York City.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request via a digital lottery system. Guests who receive the Fan Pass will be notified by email about one week prior to the scheduled concert date. Each Fan Pass is valid for two guests. Please note admission is not guaranteed unless guests follow all Fan Pass instructions and arrive to check in by 6 a.m. Passes are nontransferable. ID is required at check-in.

If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the general admission line on the morning of the concert. To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.