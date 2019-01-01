Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Shortly before the ball dropped in Times Square Monday night, Andy Cohen dropped the gender reveal of the baby he's having with a surrogate.

"It’s a boy, and I got to tell you something, I cannot wait to meet this boy," the host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" told Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve telecast.

Cooper quipped that the boy, who is due next month, might come out with a salt and pepper head of hair.

"I think he’s going to have a nice Semitic head of hair. I’m so excited, I think about nothing else," retorted Cohen, who was cohosting the CNN New Year's Eve coverage.

But then the 50-year-old TV personality turned serious for the last time of 2018, thanking the unnamed surrogate for giving him the opportunity to be a dad at this point in his life.

"You know when I was growing up, and wen we were growing up, I can probably speak for you on this, I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family," Cohen told Cooper.

"And then here we are in 2018, almost 2019, and anything is possible."

He added that he waited this long because, "I was kind of having too fun in my life" for a while, but his milestone birthday put his priorities in perspective.

Cohen first shared the news about his impending fatherhood as he wrapped up the final 2018 broadcast “Watch What Happens Live” two weeks ago, appropriately enough, live on air.

“I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life — I overshare and expect everyone around me to do the same,” he told his audience.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father.”