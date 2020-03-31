Andy Cohen on reuniting with son after recovering from coronavirus: 'His face lit up'

Andy Cohen is back!

The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host returned to his show Monday night after he had been sidelined with the coronavirus, which he revealed he had less than two weeks ago.

“I feel strong. I feel like it worked its way through my system. I’m solidly at 90 percent. It’s good,” he told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Tuesday on TODAY.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

When asked about his symptoms, Cohen, who has asthma, said he had a variety of maladies that just wouldn’t go away.

“It was lingering. I’m asthmatic, but the tightness that I felt in my chest was different from the shortness of breath that I feel as an asthmatic,” he said. “It was a low fever. It was no sense of smell or taste. Really achy throughout my body, just persistent aches that wouldn’t go away. Kind of a dry cough, not horrible but there.”

Cohen, 51, said the virus took its toll on his body.

“And it took, like I said, about 11 days, or 12 days to work its way through my system. I took a lot of Tylenol, drank a lot of vitamin C and slept a lot. Really an energy sap, a major energy sap,” he said.

While he was sick, the Bravo star was quarantined and separated from his son, Ben, who wouldn't be in the same room as his father.

“He, I guess, thought I was out of town or I don’t know what,” he said.

Cohen was so happy to spend time with son Ben once again. Andy Cohen

Cohen was thrilled to reunite with Ben on Monday, even if being with him again was not quite as a dramatic as he may have expected.

“Look, I’m a romantic. I’ve been sitting in my room thinking of nothing but seeing him again, watching him on the nanny cam," he said.

"It was a delightful reunion. I can’t say that it was one for a movie. I joined him playing blocks. He immediately started knocking down what I was making, but he was delighted. His face lit up. He touched me a lot. It was very sweet. I’m still kind of trying to social distance from him as much as I can even though the doctors say it’s OK."