Watch what happens now: Andy Cohen on fatherhood, BravoCon and, yes, the reality of reality tv

A week after the shoot, the exec jetted off to Las Vegas, where he was a main attraction at BravoCon, a three-day event where 165 Bravolebrities and the thousands of the Bravoholics who love them gathered to commune and worship.

“It’s fun to feel like Elvis for a few days,” he says of the event. “But there, everybody’s Elvis. Dolores Catania is Elvis. Austen Kroll is Elvis. And you know what? Tom Sandoval is Elvis,” he says, referencing the infamous “Vanderpump Rules” villain. “Everyone gets so much bile on social media, but it’s all love at this thing. And that’s why you just have to take all that stuff with the biggest grain of salt. … You just have to connect with what you’re getting on a human level.”

But when you spend as much time in front of a camera as Cohen does, criticism and controversy — the aforementioned “all that stuff” — is not only inescapable, but boundless. As I prepare to ask Cohen about some of these topics, I think about the many journalistic interview tactics that might help me steer the ship: blunt questions, intent listening, putting the subject at ease. But interviewing someone like Cohen, who spent a decade as a young producer at CBS News before his nearly 20 years at Bravo, means you’ve got a co-captain rather than a passenger.

I think I’ve gotten way better at knowing what the line is. And I think it’s from sometimes getting burned.

He knows the questions before I ask them; this is one source I’m not going to catch off guard, and any juicy bits will be given, not extracted. “I think that sometimes when you do or say something that gets picked up everywhere, it’s initially very jarring,” he says. “It’s scary. So I think I’ve gotten way better at knowing what the line is. And I think it’s from sometimes getting burned.”

Take earlier this year, when the late-night host caught flack after he congratulated “New Jersey’s” Dolores Catania on losing weight and inquired, “Ozempy?” in reference to Ozempic, a drug used to treat diabetes that has become a go-to for celebrities looking to shed pounds.

Fans on social media were quick to criticize Cohen for praising weight loss. Reflecting on the incident, he says it taught him an important lesson. “What I have been careful to say (since then), especially with Emily Simpson, (“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star) who lost a ton of weight, is, ‘I thought you looked great before. You still look great.’”

“The note (to self) is: Don’t pat someone on the back for being thin, because what you’re then doing is perpetuating a false narrative about beauty, and that’s not right.”

Cohen’s willingness to take “the note” might just be one of the components to his longevity in the world of television, both in front of and behind the camera. And with three major anniversaries on the horizon — his 20th at Bravo, the 18th of “Housewives,” and the 15th of “Watch What Happens Live” — Cohen is doing some reflecting, while also keeping his eyes firmly on the future.

Justin J Wee for TODAY

Whether the topic is reality stars’ quests for beauty or their personal lives, Cohen says he feels an important part of his job is to ask the questions many at home on their couch are wondering, regardless of how probing or intrusive they might be.

“I’ve asked incredibly personal, incredibly direct questions of Real Housewives for years. I think that was kind of my practice ground for going in and then saying to J. Lo, ‘Why were you on your phone texting during Mariah Carey’s performance?’ I think the show has a reputation of being the place that you go for uncensored, unpredictable fun.”

He adds: “If I go too far, believe me — my audience calls me out, and so does the talent. I’ve had guests turn on me during the show. That is authentic and interesting TV, and I think it’s why people like the show. I’ve had guests really get mad at me, but I’ve also had many a Kardashian say, ‘I’m so glad we talked about that.’”

About that. In the lead-up to this interview, there’s an oft-referenced moment from Season Eight of “The Real Housewives of New York City” that kept cycling through my mind. When star Bethenny Frankel says that she has something to tell her co-star/frenemy Luann de Lesseps, de Lesseps responds: “Please don’t let it be about Tom,” referring to her soon-to-be husband. Bethenny immediately responds with both deflation and despondency: “It’s about Tom.”

In the interview for this story, the elephant in the room is not about Tom, but rather … Bethenny. Since her first season in 2008, Frankel has successfully utilized the “Housewives” platform and parlayed it into a multimillion-dollar low-calorie alcoholic drink brand, Skinnygirl (founded in 2009 and sold for an estimated $100 million two years later), as well as a slew of television gigs, including her own talk show. In 2022, she launched a “Housewives” recap podcast called “ReWives,” distributed by iHeartPodcasts.

This year, however, she has seemingly set her sights on burning down the house that helped build her. In a July TikTok video, Frankel launched what she calls a “reality reckoning.” Her intention, she explained, is that she’s “fighting for systemic change” for the treatment of reality television personalities. (Disclaimer: Bravo and TODAY share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.)

In August, attorneys on behalf of Frankel issued a legal letter to NBCUniversal alleging that “a significant number of individuals” who had appeared on Bravo had been “mentally, physically, and financially victimized by NBC and threatened with ruin should they decide to speak out about their mistreatment.” Bravo responded in a statement to Variety: “Confidentiality clauses are standard practice in reality programming to prevent disclosure of storylines prior to air. They are not intended to prevent disclosure by cast and crew of unlawful acts in the workplace, and they have not been enforced in that manner.”

On Oct. 30, Vanity Fair published an article in which former “Housewives” cast members spoke about a lack of intervention from producers when it came to excessive drinking, as well as allegations of discrimination and microaggressions. (Bravo has declined to comment further to TODAY.com on the Vanity Fair piece.) When sharing the article on Instagram, Frankel alleged that Bravo is a “polluted environment profiting from women’s mistakes and misery” and accused her former workplace of “abus[ing cast members] nightly with games and questions designed to ruin their lives while making the masters of this universe rich and famous.”

It’s a pivot from her earlier stance of often crediting the show with helping her build her empire. “It’s amazing, the gift that you guys have given me… you’ve been amazing to me,” Frankel said to Andy on his show in 2015. To Vanity Fair in October, she said: “I loved that I was Andy’s favorite. I loved that I was able to make good television and produce it at the same time. I loved that producers knew I was the best. I was in the machine. I was the machine. I created the machine.”

It’s a machine she stayed a part of, even after ending her time on screen. In a Nov. 8 interview with Variety, Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment — and former president of Bravo — shared that Frankel has even pitched three shows to Bravo, all around Bravo IP, including a TV version of her podcast. In response, Frankel told Variety: “Me pitching shows to Bravo months before opening my eyes isn’t the smoking gun they think they have…and if that’s their biggest argument against the reality reckoning, they better get back to the drawing board.”

A week prior to the Vanity Fair article’s release, when Cohen and I first spoke on Zoom, before I could even broach the subject, he gave me a knowing look. “Look, there’s always one question that you feel like you really want to ask. You might be scared, it might be off limits. For you, for this interview, it may have been about that former Housewife,” he said, clearly purposely not referring to Frankel by name.

Justin J Wee for TODAY

But it’s not just about Frankel. In recent years, like other streamers and networks that air reality TV shows, Bravo and the production companies it partners with have been at the center of allegations about on-set racism, claims of hostile work environments and criticisms of excessive drinking on reality series.

In 2021, an NBCUniversal internal investigation into “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer and her alleged usage of the N-word during a conversation with a Black producer was found inconclusive. On Oct. 31 of this year, Page Six published text messages Singer allegedly sent to their reporter stating that during the conversation, she said “N-word” and did not actually use the racist slur. A week later, Singer was noticeably absent from BravoCon. (Both Singer and Bravo have declined TODAY.com’s request for comment on Singer’s current and future status with the network. As of publish time of this story, “RHONY Legacy: Ultimate Girls Trip,” which stars Singer, was still slated for a Dec. 14 premiere on Peacock.)

In September, NBCUniversal sent out updated workplace conduct guidelines to its production partners, which included requirements for alcohol training, new mental health support measures and guidance for improved communications between production companies and the network.

Despite solely serving in the role of executive producer and reunion host, as a face for Bravo, Cohen is often the recipient of blame, expected to provide answers when scenarios like these arise. A week after the Vanity Fair story was published, I spoke to him again, this time on the phone to further probe on the topic of the “reality reckoning” and the Vanity Fair story. He offered this in response:

“I think it was a factually incorrect rehash. I think much of it had been reported already, and it lacked context. You can say, ‘Oh, Andy did a poll comparing two Housewives’ bad nose jobs,’ and without any further explanation, that may cause you to raise your eyebrow. But the continuation of the sentence would be ‘...after an episode of the Jersey ‘Housewives’ where two women compared what they described as their bad nose job.’ So I just thought that there was a lot of context missing.”

He continued: “And specifically, it was a rehash of things that have been reported on and — most importantly — addressed by Bravo. We’ve addressed each of the things that did happen, and we’ve moved forward. I think BravoCon was further validation of what is really going on between the reality of our relationship with our talent and the place that these shows hold with our audience.”

Case in point of that relationship with talent: During BravoCon’s first annual Bravos in November, an award show celebrating all things — you guessed it — Bravo, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” original cast member Vicki Gunvalson became the first-ever Wifetime Achievement Award recipient. During her acceptance speech, she turned to Cohen and said: “You saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”