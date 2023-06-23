Andy Cohen reacts after his comment about being ‘in love’ with John Mayer went viral

After playfully professing his love for John Mayer last week, Andy Cohen says he's surprised by how much attention his comments have received.

During a recent episode of “Radio Andy,” Cohen addresses his now-viral comments and says he thinks it’s “weird” that people are making such a big deal about the whole situation.

“I said kind of flippantly and offhandedly that we love each other. ... It became headline news, and the more it became headline news, the more butthurt I got over it,” he said.

In case you missed it, the Bravo TV host appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" June 14 and spoke about several of his famous friends, including Mayer.

At one point, he made the following statement about the musician: "I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other." Stern then asked Cohen if his friendship with Mayer had ever veered into romantic territory, and Cohen swore that his bond with the singer is simply platonic.

On his own radio show June 22, Cohen explained why he was so taken aback by the fact that his comments went instantly viral.

"Are two men not allowed to say that they’re in love? Are we all so flipped out?" the 55-year-old asked.

Cohen's co-host, John Hill, then suggested that he must be getting a kick out of it deep down.

"I think you love it. I think you love having a headline with John Mayer being in love," he said.

"No, I think it’s weird," Cohen replied.

The father of two then went on to talk about his college roommate Dave Ansel, who "stunned" him during their first week of freshman year when he said, "Oh, my God, I love you, dude."

"I was like, 'Wow, this is a totally hetero guy expressing his love for me,'" Cohen explained. "And it felt very pure and real, but not sexual whatsoever. It was grounded in our friendship.

"So that's why I just think that a friendship of two guys, that doesn't seem like headline news to me."

Hill had a theory as to why the comments took off: Cohen and Mayer are "both famous" and "single bachelors." But Cohen still wasn't sold.

"At first I thought it was kind of lazy, like, 'Oh that's a lazy headline. Yes, I offhandedly said we love each other.' And then the longer it went I was like, 'Y’all need to kind of get a hold of yourself.'"

This is hardly the first time Cohen and Mayer have had to fend off dating rumors. In 2018, the TV host told CNN that they were simply good friends.

"Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time," he said at the time. "I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption."