Andy Cohen pleads for help in case of missing man from his hometown

Andy Cohen is asking again for help to find a missing man from his hometown named Andrew "Andy" Neiman.

The Bravo host shared an image of Neiman's "missing" poster on his Facebook page last week.

On Friday, Cohen told TODAY, "Andy is younger than me, but we went to the same camp — Nebagamon in Wisconsin — and the same high school. I'm praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St. Louis."

Andy Cohen is asking for help to find Andrew "Andy" Neiman, a missing man from his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Adrian Edwards / GC Images

Both Cohen, 53, and Neiman, 48, attended Clayton High School in Cohen's native St. Louis.

Neiman's family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to expand their search for the actor and playwright, who was last seen May 21 walking out of MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Neiman was wearing only green scrubs and socks when he left the hospital, according to Page Six.

The GoFundMe page described Neiman as having "a history of mental illness," and said he "may be suffering from psychosis."

The missing man's sister, Emily Abramson, told Page Six that her brother suffered "a psychotic break" while staying with her and her family in High Falls, Ulster County.

Neiman's loved ones used donations to hire a private investigator, but so far no leads have led to his safe return, an update on the GoFundMe page revealed.

"While we are disappointed, we remain undeterred," read the message.

The message added that Neiman's loved ones were "redoubling" their efforts thanks to continued donations.

"We have increased our GoFundMe goal in this critical time to find Andy and are redoubling efforts to hire additional private investigators, fly drones, advertise, pound the pavement, and search the woods, parks, and waters where Andy may be," it read.

Those with information about Neiman's whereabouts are asked to contact the Poughkeepsie Police Department, or to call the hotline 845-687-3066.

