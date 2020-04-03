Andy Cohen pays tribute to 'Real Housewives' editor who died from coronavirus

Andy Cohen honored a longtime editor of “The Real Housewives of New York City” who died due to complications from COVID-19.

Peter Gamba, who died on April 1 at age 63, was the longest-standing editor on the series, and Cohen described Gamba as “the show’s lifeblood.”

“Yesterday, we lost someone very special to the 'Real Housewives' and Bravo family,” Cohen said during his at-home version of “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday. “As you know by now, our editors are vital to the success of our series. He cut the very first episode of ‘New York Housewives’ back in season one. He called people into the bay for years after to chuckle at material he found.”

Gamba with his wife, Jeanne Lisa Shannon Rieveschl and Barrie Bernstein/Gofundme

Cohen, who tested positive for coronavirus last month and is now recovering, reminisced about some memorable scenes and funny moments that Gamba edited throughout his 12 years working on the reality series.

“Peter loved those scenes,” Cohen said. “He loved the ladies and loved this show. He was the rock of post-production of 'RHONY.' He’s going to be missed by everyone who knew him, and his sense of humor and passion for his work will forever be remembered. We are sending our love and gratitude to Peter’s family.”

Gamba is survived by his wife, Jeanne, and daughters, Michelle and Julia.

"Of all the things Peter loved ... nothing compared to his love for his daughters, Michelle and Julia, and his incredible wife, Jeanne," Gamba's colleagues said on his GoFundMe page. Lisa Shannon Rieveschl and Barrie Bernstein/Gofundme

Earlier this week, two of Gamba’s colleagues, “Real Housewives of New York City” showrunner Lisa Shannon Rieveschl and producer Barrie Bernstein, created a GoFundMe page to help Gamba’s family, so far raising more than $65,000.

“Today the world lost one of the greats,” they wrote on the GoFundMe page. “There is not a person who met Peter Gamba that doesn't have a story to tell afterwards. He was our mentor, our confidant, our shoulder to lean on, our giver-of-advice, our person, and most importantly, our friend.

“Peter put life in perspective,” their tribute continues. “He was the weathervane we all looked to for guidance and reassurance. The constant in the storm. He instinctively knew when to send a text to check in, when you needed a hug, when to say just the right thing and what words to use (even the good cuss words).

“His edit bay was a refuge for anyone seeking counsel, a moment of quiet or a much-needed escape. He had a heart of gold and was a devoted, generous person who would drop anything for a friend in need. His hugs could fix almost any worry and his belly laugh was food for the soul.”