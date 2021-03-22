Andy Cohen shares the craziest reality TV moment he's ever watched

Andy Cohen has witnessed a lot of wild reality TV moments in his career, but there's one in particular that he won't ever forget.

On Monday morning, the 52-year-old spoke on TODAY about his new E! series, "For Real: The Story of Reality TV," which pulls back the curtain on the small-screen genre, and was asked to dish on the craziest reality TV scene he's ever watched.

"Wow, that's a very difficult question," he said. "The table flip on ('Real Housewives of New Jersey') ... I think that ushered in a new moment of shock and awe on my part."

He is, of course, referring to a moment in the first season of the franchise when housewife Teresa Giudice gets into a heated exchange with castmate Danielle Staub at a dinner party and tosses the table upward in a fit of rage.

Cohen's new show features interviews with reality stars, both past and present, who reflect on the success of their respective shows. The series covers everything from "The Real World" and "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," to "American Idol" and "90 Day Fiancé."

While chatting with the TODAY crew, Cohen offered some insight into what makes reality TV so fascinating for viewers.

"I think that it is unpredictability and, in a weird way, relatability," he explained. "We're kind of seeing ourselves. We may not think Teresa Giudice flipping that table is seeing ourselves but there's something that we root for or against or connect with (while) seeing real people on TV."

Related video:

During Cohen's new seven-part series, which premieres March 25, the TV host explores the phenomenon of reality TV and covers a range of sub-genres, including reality shows focused on romance and those that highlight celebrities. In the premiere episode, Cohen even sits down with the Kardashians to discuss their rise to fame.

As someone who's worked with quite a few reality stars over the years, Cohen has a good grasp on what it takes to be successful in the reality TV realm.

"It takes first of all doing the trust fall and saying, 'OK, I'm gonna do this. I'm not gonna block anything. I'm gonna let the cameras totally in,'" he said. "For me, one of the things I look for is humor. I just think someone who can make me laugh or smile is someone that I want to watch, and then you can go along for the ride of everything else going on with them."

When asked if he would ever consider doing his own reality show, though, Cohen felt pretty strongly that it wouldn't be a great fit.

"I would be a terrible reality star!" he said.