Jan. 27, 2019, 7:10 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Marguerite Ward

If anyone knows how to throw a poppin' baby shower, it's Andy Cohen and the Real Housewives of Orange County, Atlanta, New York City, and well ... you get the idea.

The “Watch What Happens Live" host was awash in fabulous food, gifts and company this past weekend for his baby shower.

"I’m speechless," Cohen captioned the photo, which featured "every housewife" from the Bravo series and his good friend John Mayer.

The Bravo talk show host is expecting a baby boy via surrogate any day now. Cohen made the announcement he was going to be a father on a broadcast of “Watch What Happens Live" in late December.

“(...) After many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father,” Cohen said on Dec. 20.

The party took place at the Palm Beverly Hills, according to one of Cohen's Instagram posts

In another post, the talk show host invited people to caption the photo.

And the results were pretty funny. One fan had a hilarious suggestion, writing: "15 years from now ... Baby Andy: So ALL these women are my aunties?"

Well, basically.