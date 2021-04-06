Andy Cohen breaks silence on arrest of 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah

Andy Cohen has given his first comments about the arrest of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah last week on charges of running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

The executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise on Bravo gave a brief reaction to the news on his "Radio Andy" show on SiriusXM Wednesday.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Bravo's Andy Cohen says he is waiting to see what will happen with fraud charges against "Real Housewives" star Jen Shah but hopes they are not true. TODAY/ AP

"I'm waiting to see how it plays out," he said. "I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true."

Cohen's comments came in response to a radio caller asking him what he thought about the situation involving Shah, who was part of the cast of the first season of the show, which premiered in November.

Shah, 47, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she and her assistant, Stuart Smith, 43, who has also appeared on "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," conspired to defraud older people in a telemarketing and sales scheme selling "essentially non-existent" services.

The alleged scam ran from 2012 through this year, the Justice Department said in announcing the charges. Smith has also pleaded not guilty.

Cohen questioned Shah during a reunion special last month, saying viewers wondered what she did for a living to pay for her lavish lifestyle.

"My background is in direct response marketing for about 20 years, so our company does advertising," Shah replied. "We have a platform that helps people acquire customers, so when you’re shopping online or on the Internet, and something pops, we have the algorithm behind why you’re getting served that ad."

She was also asked in a viewer question about why she always had so many assistants around her.

"I need a lot of help, you know? They all do different things," she said. “I run a lot of different companies and businesses, and a lot of them have different roles in the companies."

A judge ruled on April 2 that Shah must sign a $1 million bond secured by $250,000 in cash or property to remain released from jail.

Shah and Smith have also been forbidden by the judge to have any contact with alleged victims, potential witnesses or co-defendants.