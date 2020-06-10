Andy Cohen thinks Bravo was right to fire four "Vanderpump Rules" stars over their past racist behavior.

"There’s so much happening in the Bravo universe. I will say this — so much talk about 'Vanderpump Rules' and then of course the reunion ended up airing last night," Cohen, 52, said on Wednesday's episode of his "Radio Andy" program on SiriusXM. "I will say this about what happened. I absolutely support Bravo’s decision, I think it was the right decision."

Cohen also noted that he's "not in charge of programming at Bravo anymore" and not an executive producer of "Vanderpump Rules."

"I don’t have anything to do with the show except I love it and that I host the reunions. I don’t produce the show, so what I want people to know is I have no say in hiring and firing," he said.

"Vanderpump Rules" stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired after co-star Faith Stowers revealed the pair falsely called the police on her for a crime she didn't commit. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Bravo announced that it had fired cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute after learning the pair had called the police on co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn't commit. The network also announced that new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni won't return for season nine after past racist tweets of theirs were discovered in January.

Faith Stowers said she felt "vindicated" by Bravo's decision to fire her former co-stars for their racist actions against her. J. Countess / FilmMagic

Stowers, 31, revealed in an Instagram Live chat earlier this month that Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, reported her to the police in 2018 after reading a Daily Mail article about a black woman who was allegedly drugging and robbing men in Hollywood.

"There was this article ... where there was an African American lady," Stowers said. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people ... And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."

After Stowers revealed what Schroeder and Doute had done to her, the pair apologized on Instagram.

Schroeder wrote, in part, "What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

Schroeder has also been dropped by her agency, UTA, and her public relations firm, Metro Public Relations.

In her apology, Doute said her actions against Stowers were not "racially driven."

"Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her," Doute wrote. "It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."

Hours after Bravo announced the firings, Stowers told Page Six she felt "vindicated" by the network's decision. "I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward," said the reality star.

"I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything," she added, "but I'm glad I did."

Stowers noted that Bravo's decision was especially significant since Schroeder and Douter were two of the show's most popular stars. "Bravo is releasing women that have given them crazy ratings because they want to be on the right side of history," she said, "and I'm seeing (that) people are finally hearing us."