Four of our favorite singers teamed up to perform a gorgeous finale for the One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday night.

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend and Lady Gaga performed the song "The Prayer," originally recorded by Dion and Bocelli in 1999. The four singers were accompanied by the Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang.

Staged remotely, the foursome sounded pitch-perfect belting the tune that was originally recorded in two solo versions for the 1998 film "Quest for Camelot."

Canadian-born Dion recorded her version in English, while the famous tenor recorded his cover in his native tongue of Italian. A duet between the pair later appeared on their respective studio albums, "These Are Special Times" and "Sogno." The song won the Golden Globe Award for best original song and was nominated for an Academy Award for best original song in 1999.

Curated by Lady Gaga, One World: Together at Home was a massive 8-hour musical event that spanned multiple channels and streaming platforms. Organized by Global Citizen, the event was held in support of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic and raised funds to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization.

Other noteworthy performances from the night include the Rolling Stones, Maren Morris, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Lizzo.