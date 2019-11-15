Andrea Barber: Lori Loughlin's 'Fuller House' firing left 'a hole in our hearts'

Lori Loughlin's former "Fuller House" castmates have felt her absence as they finish filming the show's final season.

Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler, said Loughlin's firing from the series was "very sad."

"She was a big part of 'Fuller House.' She wasn’t in every episode, but her presence was definitely felt. We loved every single time she came on the set. So we have definitely felt her absence this season," Barber said during an appearance on Us Weekly's “Watch With Us” podcast.

"Fuller House" stars Andrea Barber, Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin in a scene from the show's second season. Netflix

Loughlin, 55, was dropped from the Netflix series in March after she was indicted for her role in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

"We wish it wasn’t that way, and we wish she could be here because it definitely feels like there’s a hole in our hearts and a hole on our set," Barber said.

"But we understand that this is the decision that was made, and we respect it. But she’s always in our hearts forever. Every time we step on stage, she’s in our hearts," she added.

Barber isn't the only "Fuller House" star to express support for Loughlin. In separate appearances on TODAY, Bob Saget and Candace Cameron Bure, presented a united front. "I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other," Bure said.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

The couple had previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.

Last month, they plead not guilty to an additional charge of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The couple, who face up to 45 years in prison, waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment.

The final season of "Fuller House" premieres in late 2019 on Netlix.