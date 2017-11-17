share tweet pin email

For the first time in years, Amy Schumer’s father stood up to his daughter – literally – and she absolutely loved it.

The comedian-actress posted a video of her father, Gordon, whose multiple sclerosis forces him to use a wheelchair, stand up with some assistance from a mechanical apparatus.

My dad stood today with the help of a device. But he stood. Thank you to his nurse Sam. Dr Kanter and Dr Sadiq everyone at Tish for their MS stem cell work. Also Pure Prairie League for their song “Aime” his favorite song. We had a good day. A post shared by @amyschumer on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

"Hey, we haven’t stood next to each other in a while!" Schumer says in the video.

“My dad stood today with the help of a device. But he stood,” the "Trainwreck" star writes in her Instagram post. “We had a good day.”

@meteorshowerbwy previews begin next week. My dad came to watch rehearsal yesterday and loved it so the important reviews are in! A post shared by @amyschumer on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

She thanked her father’s nurse and a pair of doctors at New York’s Tish MS Research Center for their stem cell research work. She then thanked the band Pure Prairie League for their song, “Amie,” which can be heard in the background of the video.

Schumer's dad can be seen pointing to her daughter before explaining, "She was named after this song.”

Schumer has often spoken about the impact of her father being diagnosed with MS when she was 12. The disease eventually led her parents to file for bankruptcy, and Schumer said she used comedy to help her family cope.

Earlier this year, Schumer arranged for her dad to meet with his longtime Hollywood crush, Goldie Hawn, who starred with his daughter in the movie "Snatched."