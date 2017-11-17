For the first time in years, Amy Schumer’s father stood up to his daughter – literally – and she absolutely loved it.
The comedian-actress posted a video of her father, Gordon, whose multiple sclerosis forces him to use a wheelchair, stand up with some assistance from a mechanical apparatus.
"Hey, we haven’t stood next to each other in a while!" Schumer says in the video.
“My dad stood today with the help of a device. But he stood,” the "Trainwreck" star writes in her Instagram post. “We had a good day.”
She thanked her father’s nurse and a pair of doctors at New York’s Tish MS Research Center for their stem cell research work. She then thanked the band Pure Prairie League for their song, “Amie,” which can be heard in the background of the video.
Schumer's dad can be seen pointing to her daughter before explaining, "She was named after this song.”
Goldie Hawn meets Amy Schumer's dad: See the sweet momentPlay Video - 1:17
Goldie Hawn meets Amy Schumer's dad: See the sweet momentPlay Video - 1:17
More video
Highs and Lows: Donald Trump sipping water, Roomba dragging baby
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry won’t appear at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Dylan Dreyer tries on expanding Thanksgiving-themed pants
See Justin Verlander help new wife Kate Upton with her workout
Schumer has often spoken about the impact of her father being diagnosed with MS when she was 12. The disease eventually led her parents to file for bankruptcy, and Schumer said she used comedy to help her family cope.
Earlier this year, Schumer arranged for her dad to meet with his longtime Hollywood crush, Goldie Hawn, who starred with his daughter in the movie "Snatched."