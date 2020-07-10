Amy Schumer shares a clever trick that has helped her marriage

Amy Schumer always keeps it real.

So, it should come as no surprise that the comedian, 39, didn’t edit uncomfortable footage in her three-part documentary “Expecting Amy."

“I’m not proud of every moment,” Schumer told TODAY earlier this week, noting that the hardest scenes to watch are the ones where she argues with her husband, Chris Fischer.

Schumer recalled the day "Expecting Amy" director and editor Alexander Hammer came by to show them the first cuts. It was clear Hammer was unsure of what their reaction would be.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“I think he was waiting to see if we were going to be like, "That’s really unflattering,” Schumer said. “And we were just like, ‘No. Let’s leave it all in.’ I think maybe it will make people feel better about their own relationships.”

Schumer, who has been married to the 40-year-old chef since February 2018, thinks many couples could benefit from watching themselves fight.

“You learn a lot,” she revealed. “I’ll be like, ‘I’m so right,’ and then I watch footage of the fight and I’m like, ‘Oh… I was wrong.’”

But Schumer and Fischer are on the same page when it comes to raising their 14-month-old son, Gene.

In the docuseries, which is currently streaming on HBO Max, Fischer states that he and Schumer want to be the parents they never had.

For Schumer, that means letting Gene cry as much as he needs and not making him feel like he needs to shake it off.

“When he falls, or when he hurts himself, we go, ‘Are you OK?’ We’re just trying to let him have his emotions,” Schumer said, adding that when she was a little girl, her mom and dad would immediately say, “You’re OK! You’re OK!”

Schumer opened up to TODAY while promoting her partnership with Tampax. She teamed up with the brand on its #TimetoTampax period education campaign, which was created to normalize conversations about menstruation.