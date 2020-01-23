Amy Schumer's ex-boyfriend says he's currently living with her and her husband

Amy Schumer sure gets along with her exes — in fact, one of them is living with her and her hubby, Chris Fischer.

Comedian Kyle Dunnigan opened up about the cozy arrangement during an interview Thursday on "The Howard Stern Show." (Warning: The video below contains an obscenity.)

The Emmy-winning funnyman, who was one of the writers for "Inside Amy Schumer," told Stern he's been staying at the couple's New York apartment while he and Schumer work on her upcoming Hulu show, "Love, Beth."

"I've been there for a month and a half," Dunnigan shared, adding, "She's been very cool."

Comedian Kyle Dunnigan, right, opened up about his unusual living arrangement with ex-girlfriend Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer. Getty Images

The chummy exes dated briefly years ago. Now, however, it's Dunnigan and Schumer's husband who've hit it off. The two men get along beautifully and share a love of chess.

“We bro out,” said the comedian.

Dunnigan described Schumer's lavish home as "beautiful" and gushed that the food there was "really good," thanks to Fischer, who's a professional chef.

“I’m supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don’t think I’m gonna," he joked.

Of course, the trio's living arrangement may become even more cozy as Schumer and Fischer look to expand their family.

The couple are already parents to an 8-month-old son named Gene, and in a candid Instagram post last week, Schumer revealed she's undergoing IVF treatment to freeze her eggs "to give Gene a sibling."

The "Trainwreck" star has been honest about how tough it was returning to work after Gene arrived. Last October, she shared a photo of herself cradling her baby boy. In her caption, Schumer said going back to work made her feel "strong" and "good" and "like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals."

But she added, "A couple days I’ve cried from missing him."