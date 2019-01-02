Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Amy Schumer is one of the world's most famous comedians, so you'd think she wouldn't get starry-eyed around other celebrities.

But, the hilarious mom-to-be, 37, told Savannah Guthrie during the TODAY host's latest "Six-Minute Marathon with Savannah” segment that she fans out when she comes face-to-face with certain kinds of famous people.

"I get starstruck by reality stars," Schumer revealed. "Like if I saw someone from '90 Day Fiancé,' those kind of people."

Joining the funny lady during the rapid-fire Q&A session was her longtime stylist, Leesa Evans. Together, the two friends opened up about their comfy new fashion line, Le Cloud.

They chose the line's name, Schumer joked to Savannah, "because I demand that everything feel like a cloud."

The pair also dished about stalking folks on social media, something Schumer confessed she does daily. "I go in a deep hole," she said of her intense online sleuthing.

Her targets? "Random people," she shared, and, naturally, "reality stars."

Evans said she stalks Schumer online, "to see if you're wearing what I told you (to wear)."

As for morning routines, Schumer's is pretty simple. The first thing she does when she wakes up?

"I look at my phone for, like, two hours," she said, laughing. But that, she insisted, has a lot to do with being pregnant.

"I'm so sick in the morning right now that I eat in bed and I just lay there and pet my dog," the comedian explained.

Savannah also asked the ladies to share their personal mantras.

"Honestly, I always just think we're all gonna die so live every day and don't care what anybody thinks," Schumer said.

Evans was a lot more upbeat. "Mine is, 'Anything is possible,' she said, laughing.

"Can I change mine?" Schumer joked.

Watch Schumer and Evans open up in the video above!