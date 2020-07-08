Amy Schumer reveals the trick she used to avoid paparazzi while pregnant

Amy Schumer got creative when it came to hiding from the paparazzi during her pregnancy!

The comedian, 39, revealed how she once dodged a group of photographers who were waiting outside her home. She and her husband, Chris Fischer, shared the story in a teaser clip from her new docuseries, “Expecting Amy," shared by Entertainment Weekly.

“The day after she announced the pregnancy, we had a lot of paparazzi outside, like waiting,” Fischer said.

So Schumer’s personal assistant, Molly Fischer (who also happens to be Chris Fischer’s sister, and is the one who introduced the couple) dressed up as Schumer. She put on a hood and sunglasses and even cradled the comedian’s dog, Tatiana, in her arms.

“We were like, Molly, you have to look sh---ier and sh---ier and sh---ier, until she was literally a homeless guy wearing a ‘Hello Dolly’ sweatshirt.”

And the strategy worked!

“Molly ran after the car and got in the car and we drove off,” Fischer said.

Meanwhile, Schumer was able to slip out of her home undetected, while the paparazzi followed her husband and Molly Fischer “for like hours.”

Schumer’s upcoming “Expecting Amy” series, which comes out Thursday on HBO Max, follows the comedian as she works on a stand-up comedy special while dealing with a complicated pregnancy. She suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that can cause persistent nausea and vomiting.

“It’s a 3 part docuseries about forming a comedy special while being violently ill from pregnancy,” the "Trainwreck" star wrote on Instagram. “Doesnt that sound fun?!! It is.”

Schumer and Fischer welcomed their son, Gene David Fischer, in May 2019. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, she looked back on her first moments with her little one.

“Once you meet your baby, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I would have been sick like that for 10 years just to meet you for an hour,’” she said.