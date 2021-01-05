Amy Schumer (kind of) serenades her husband for his birthday

It's a tradition to sing "Happy Birthday" to your friends and family on their big day, but Amy Schumer took it to the next level with a hilarious version we can safely say no one has ever heard before!

The 39-year-old comedian posted a video of her funny serenade to hubby Chris Fischer Monday on Instagram, joking in the caption, "To my husband on his birthday. The greatest gift. The gift of song."

The video shows the couple, who share 1-year-old son Gene, standing beside a table filled with birthday cake. Schumer tenderly touches her hubby's arm as she belts out what ostensibly was the traditional "Happy Birthday" song but with her own, very questionable, twist to it.

Fischer could be seen bent over and laughing as Schumer vamped to her own birthday beat.

Then, in a mic drop moment, she ends the song and blows out Fischer's candle for him.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. Walter McBride / Getty images file

The "Trainwreck" star wasn't the only one hoping Fischer had a happy birthday. Her comedian pals responded with their well wishes for the chef.

"Happy Birthday Chris!" former "Saturday Night Live" star Vanessa Bayer wrote in the comments section. "What a lucky guy."

"Happy birthday, Chris! #Pipes," joked Chelsea Handler.

During a visit to TODAY last July, Schumer shared an unusual trick that's helped her marriage. While discussing her three-part docuseries "Expecting Amy," Schumer said it was eye-opening watching uncomfortable footage of her and Fischer arguing.

"You learn a lot," she revealed. "I’ll be like, 'I’m so right,' and then I watch footage of the fight and I’m like, 'Oh… I was wrong.'"

In fact, when "Expecting Amy" director Alexander Hammer showed the couple the first cuts of the series, Schumer decided to include the scenes that showed the couple bickering.

“I think he was waiting to see if we were going to be like, "That’s really unflattering,” Schumer said. “And we were just like, ‘No. Let’s leave it all in.’ I think maybe it will make people feel better about their own relationships.”