Amy Schumer clarifies rumor started by Instagram photo: 'I am not pregnant'

Amy Schumer got fans excited Thursday when she shared an Instagram photo that seemed to imply she and new hubby Chris Fischer were expecting their first child.

But it was all just a hilarious misunderstanding, the "I Feel Pretty" star explained in a follow-up post.

@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

The 37-year-old actress and comedian, who tied the knot with her celebrity chef husband on Feb. 13, shared a photo of herself in a red maxi dress, posing in front of a scenic body of water, her hands nearly cradling her stomach.

"@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up," she captioned it.

Click or slide right to see a second pic of Schumer and her husband playfully teasing each other in the same spot.

Immediately, the funny lady's fans took to the comments with ecstatic questions. "A little one??" one wrote. "Buns in the oven?" wrote another.

Many went right into celebration mode. "Congrats, so amazing!" one cheered, while others implored Schumer to talk about pregnancy and motherhood in future stand-up comedy routines.

I always have a bump alert! A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

Within an hour, Schumer was back to set the record straight, sharing a video of herself enjoying what looked to be a sizable adult-cocktail. "I always have a bump alert," she captioned the short clip.

In the video, Schumer announces, "I am not pregnant," and then raises a toast to to fans before savoring a sip of her drink. She went on to say a friend explained that it looked as if she were "pointing to a bump or something" in her pic. But the gesture, she revealed, meant nothing.

Instead, she was trying to tip fans off to a new clothing line she's working on with Hollywood stylist and designer Leesa Evans, whom she tagged in her initial photo.

"Leesa Evans and I have created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes at a chill price point. That’s what I was trying to allude to," she explained, adding, "But thank you for thinking of my womb.”