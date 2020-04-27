They parted ways in 2012, but Amy Poehler and Will Arnett got together again Sunday night — for a good cause.

Arnett was just one of dozens of Canadian stars to make an appearance via video in “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,” a televised benefit event saluting Canada’s front-line workers and supporting the nation’s food banks amid the current pandemic, and Poehler appeared right by his side.

“I haven’t taken a shower in about a month,” the former “Arrested Development” actor said from his at-home quarantine. Unshaven and slightly disheveled, he noted that, given the circumstances, “It doesn’t really matter.”

That’s when Poehler informed him, “Actually, it kind of does, Will.”

As the segment aired, Arnett took to Twitter to add that there’s a chance it’s been more than a month.

After that moment of relatable levity, the duo donned masks and encouraged viewers to continue their efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Do whatever you can,” they said. “All our love to you, Canada. Stay safe.”

And that isn’t the only reunion fans can expect to see Poehler take part in this week.

The actress will star in another benefit event soon, as she’s set to take part in a “Parks and Recreation” reunion special, airing April 30 at 8:30p.m. ET on NBC, to raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett, seen here months before announcing their separation, during the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 15, 2012. The former couple wed in 2003 and finalized their divorce in 2016. NBC

While spending time together publicly has been rare for Poehler, 48, and Arnett, 49, since their split, off-camera, it’s not so rare for them see each other, as they co-parent two sons. The two were married in 2003, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Of course, in the age of quarantine, it’s not unusual for fans to get a glimpse of celebrity exes — and their offspring, too — spending quality time together.

Bruce Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore have been holed up for weeks with their three adult daughters in the Hailey, Idaho, home they raised the girls in.