Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman weigh in on possibility of more 'Parks and Rec'

It's possible that we may get another glimpse into the inner workings of the parks and recreation department in Pawnee, Indiana.

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, two of the stars of the NBC hit comedy "Parks and Recreation," hinted on TODAY Thursday that they would be open to some kind of return years after the show ended its run in 2015 after seven seasons.

"I feel like Nick and I are probably the most eager and willing to do anything," Poehler told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "We don't know how to play it cool, so yeah we'll do it anytime."

"Call me," Offerman said. "Yeah, anytime we can get back in that boat, I love boats, I love fishing, let's do it."

Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope and Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson on "Parks and Recreation." NBC

Their hopeful comments come a year after the cast reunited for a pandemic special, which included Poehler and Offerman reprising their roles as Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson.

The half-hour episode featured in-jokes and references to the original show and ended with Knope’s friends coming together virtually to raise her spirits by singing a rendition of the fan-favorite song “5,000 Candles In the Wind,” originally performed by Chris Pratt’s character, Andy Dwyer, on the show.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. · Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

The cast reunited for the episode in order to raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Poehler and Offerman in particular have been friends since the 1990s and are now entering their third season of hosting the NBC craft show "Making It," which premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

"I had an amazing first impression of Nick because he was doing a play at the time, because Nick used to do a ton of kind of off-Broadway Chicago theater," Poehler said about their first meeting. "And he was playing Satan, I believe, or a Satan-like person in some kind of play, so he had dyed hair that I feel like was shaved into some kind of scary configuration.

"Nick has an incredible range of the warmest giggle and the warmest person, but he can also look very scary and so I met him when he was scary. I approached him slowly, and we became friends."