Amy Adams' husband shares rare photo of their daughter to celebrate her birthday

Amy Adams’ daughter is growing up!

Her husband, Darren Le Gallo, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate his daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo’s 11th birthday. The 46-year-old actor shared three photos to Instagram, including a rare portrait of Aviana, as well as a shot of her walking on the beach and another of her sketching in an art gallery.

“Happy Birthday Aviana!!♥️🎂,” he wrote in the caption. “I can’t believe my girl is 11yrs old today!!! You are such an incredible human • I’m so very proud of you • Your spirit • Your heart • Your creativity • I adore you #grateful • (the last pic is from today-one of her BDay wishes was to go to the Art Gallery that re-opened today in Ireland 🇮🇪)”

Adams, 46, and Le Gallo got engaged in July 2008 after meeting in an acting class years before in 2001. The couple welcomed Aviana on May 15, 2010, during their engagement. They eventually tied the knot in May 2015 after 14 years together.

Months after Aviana was born, Adams appeared on the cover of Parade to discuss life as a new mother and how it affected her relationship with her body.

Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo on Feb. 24, 2019. MARK RALSTON / AFP via Getty Images

"Being pregnant finally helped me understand what my true relationship was with my body--meaning that it wasn't put on this earth to look good in a swimsuit," Adams said. "I've been working out when I can, and I'm trying to eat in a healthful way, but losing weight is not my number-one priority. It's part of my job to return to some semblance of what I was before. But I don't feel I've ever made my career on my rockin' bod."

Aviana hasn’t made many public appearances with her parents throughout the years, but made her debut at age six for a special occasion. When Adams was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, her husband and daughter appeared by her side to celebrate the occasion together. People reported in January 2020 that the family of three made another rare appearance during the opening night of Le Gallo's art exhibit, “From Destruction," in West Hollywood.

On Friday, Amy Adams opened up on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" about all of the different ways she likes to embarrass her daughter.

When asked by Kelly Clarkson if she ever embarrassed her daughter, Adams immediately responded, “Yes. Yes, everything I do embarrasses my child.”

“She’s at that age, she’s like 11, but going on like 18 or 45,” she said. “Especially with being in Zoom school and all of the socially distancing, I’ve embarrassed her on accident. She’s gotten really fast at the mute and turning off the video now so it’s really hard to embarrass her on purpose now, although I try.”

When Clarkson said how her own daughter does the opposite and announces her mom’s presence, Adams told her to cherish those moments “because it changes fast.”

“My daughter used to do that,” Adams explained. “She used to be so proud of me. We’d be at the grocery store and the lady would be like ‘Do I know you?’ and she’d be like ‘Should I tell them?’ and I’d be like no, Aviana, you shouldn’t tell them.”

Adams revealed in the interview that her daughter shares some of her musical talents, telling Clarkson that she’s “wonderfully musical.”

“She plays the bass guitar, she started that a year ago,” she said. “And she’s so cool. She’s much cooler than I ever was and am. She plays the bass and the drums. She just started singing because she gets a lot of stage fright but I think she’s gained some confidence by doing it over Zoom, strangely enough. She sings with her band at School of Rock…she’s extremely musical.”