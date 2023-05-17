Amy Adams’ husband shares rare photo of their daughter for her 13th birthday

Amy Adams and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, are celebrating a major milestone today: their daughter’s 13th birthday!

On May 16, Le Gallo (who acted in “The Matrix Reloaded” and the 2022 movie “Sam & Kate”) shared a photo of their daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo with a celebratory caption.

“Happy Birthday to my girl,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “Cannot believe you’re a teenager!! So proud of you.”

“Unbelievable…where does the time go???” one user commented. “But what a beautiful AND smart teenager she is! HBD.”

“I’m in constant wonder of where the time has gone,” actor Michelle Monaghan chimed in.

Adams and Le Gallo met in acting school, according to Vanity Fair. The two welcomed Aviana in 2010 while they were engaged. They later married in May 2015.

Le Gallo has celebrated his daughter’s birthdays in the past. In 2021, he shared the news of her 11th birthday on the platform and touted her “creativity” and “spirit.”

“Happy Birthday, Aviana!!” he captioned the post at the time. “I can’t believe my girl is 11yrs old today!!! You are such an incredible human. I’m so very proud of you. Your spirit. Your heart. Your creativity. I adore you #grateful.”

Soon after giving birth to Aviana 2010, Adams spoke with Parade for an interview about her relationship with Le Gallo and their life as new parents.

“Now we understand the importance of teamwork,” she said of Le Gallo at the time. “And if we have a disagreement, we work toward a solution,” she said at the time.”

Adams also spoke about how being pregnant with Aviana helped her gain a new appreciation for her body as she gained weight.

“Being pregnant finally helped me understand what my true relationship was with my body — meaning that it wasn’t put on this earth to look good in a swimsuit,” she explained then. “I was like, ‘Look, I can carry a baby! I’m gaining weight, right? Everything’s going well.’ And I’ve had that relationship ever since.”