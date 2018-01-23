'American Pie' reunion! Jason Biggs and his baby boy get special visitor

share tweet pin email

It's an "American Pie" mini-reunion!

Comedy legend Eugene Levy met Jason Biggs' baby son, Lazlo — and the tender moments between them were so sweet, Biggs and his wife, actress and author Jenny Mollen, shared them with their Instagram fans.

Levy, 71, who played Biggs' dad in the 1999 teen sex comedy and its many sequels, is all smiles as he cradles 3-month-old Lazlo while Biggs, 39, holds his oldest son, Sid, 3, in a photo Mollen shared Monday.

"Jason’s father stopped by to meet the baby," Mollen, 38, quipped, adding, "The apple is purely coincidental," as an inside joke for "American Pie" fans who remember one of the flick's most outrageous and hilarious scenes.

Meanwhile, Biggs shared an adorable video of Levy doing what he does best — making others laugh.

In the short clip, the Canadian funnyman goofs it up as tiny Lazlo cackles with delight. Mollen, who's astonished to see her little one suddenly giggling uproariously, asks, "Are you serious?"

But, Biggs isn't surprised one bit.

"Laz’s first LOL," he captioned the cute video. "I couldn’t make him laugh, so I had to bring in the big guns."