Two decades later, “American Pie” is as sweet as ever.

Several of the film's stars, including Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott, Tara Reid, Chris Klein, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Natasha Lyonne, got together to discuss their memories of the risqué comedy on “Entertainment Tonight” Tuesday, which marked the 20th anniversary of its release.

“Personally, I felt like we were part of something special,” Biggs said when asked if he ever thought the movie, about a group of high school friends who make a pact to lose their virginity, would hold up after all this time.

Hannigan, who starred on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” when the comedy came out and would go on to enjoy a nine-year run on “How I Met Your mother,” said people still repeat her popular “This one time at band camp” line.

“Which was fine before I had children,” she said.

The movie is filled with classic lines and bits, none of which may be more well-known than Biggs getting intimate with a pie. He said he knew the first time he read it in the script that it would be funny.

Jason Biggs dancing in his boxers is one of many memorable scenes from "American Pie." Getty Images

“But I just thought, 'Oh my God, that's amazing. I've never read anything like that. I've never seen anything like that,' he said. "And I remember saying to myself, 'God, I really hope I get this part. I really want to do that.'"

He admitted having second thoughts before ultimately going through with it.

“And I got the part and the day of filming this scene, I had a complete freak-out and I called my manager in my trailer and I was like, 'Am I really going to do this?'" he recalled before his manager talked him into it.

Jason Biggs and Alyson Hannigan helped make "American Pie" a classic. Getty Images

As time has passed, new audiences have discovered the movie, which would spawn three sequels and a slew of direct-to-DVD titles.

“What's really cool is the fans now are multi-generational," Klein said. "Like, the fans of the original who are our age — in their 40s, 50s even — now have children who are discovering the movie. I was at a function yesterday where it was the moms and dads who were stoked and they look at me and they're like, "'Huh. Wow, you got old.’"

The film’s stars all agree getting the opportunity to star in the comedy is something that made them who they are.

“I'm sitting here now, 41 with two kids, and I'm looking back at those interviews and I'm saying to myself, ‘Wow. I have literally grown up from the time this first movie happened,’” Biggs said. “And what a wonderful group of people to grow up with and what a wonderful movie to be a part of and have it sort of represent my life.”

“I mean, if it was just this movie, just once, ‘American Pie’ and that was it, that would have been winning the lottery, but it changed my life,” said Scott, who came into the filming with a limited acting resume.

Lyonne, who has gone on to star in the critically acclaimed “Russian Doll” on Netflix, can’t believe how fortunate she was to be part of the comedy.

“It's so true that it's such a massive thing to be grateful for, to have any movie at all and then to have it be something that connects so deeply with people, where they feel like their experience is seen,” she said.

The memories are all positive for Reid, who became a full-fledged sex symbol after the movie’s release and enjoyed new success years later with the "Sharknado" franchise.

“It's 20 years later and everyone's doing really good and they're so talented — this is a really talented group of people — and you know, I see some other movies that I've been in and it's like, 'Oh, OK. Whatever.' But anytime I see something with 'American Pie,' it puts a smile on my face,” she said.

“We are all insanely blessed and lucky that we just happened to be the right age at the right time,” Thomas said.