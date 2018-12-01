'American Idol' winner Scotty McCreery uses personal wedding footage for sweet music video

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Scotty McCreery is giving fans such an up-close look at his beautiful June 16 wedding to his wife Gabi, it almost fells like you were there.

In a new music video for the love ballad "This Is It," the "American Idol" season 10 winner uses personal footage from his wedding that will have you swooning!

It was already very romantic that McCreery wrote the song for Gabi (whose last name was formerly Dugal). But paired with footage from their celebrations against the beautiful background of North Carolina's landscape ... well it's on a whole different level now.

On the night before the big day, you can see the couple being playful with friends and family at the rehearsal dinner, which is decked out in rustic decor and twinkly string lights.

You also get a peek of the morning of the wedding, where Dugal is getting ready with her bridesmaids, dressed in matching silk robes, while McCreery toasts bottles of beer with his groomsmen, all looking dapper in tuxes.

One of the sweetest moments is the couple’s first look, where McCreery sees his bride-to-be for the first time that day, dressed in a gorgeous white bridal gown and veil.

The wedding itself provides some adorable moments as well, from the cute flower girl throwing petals to the smile on Dugal’s face as she walks down the aisle towards her groom. McCreery even gets teary eyed watching her.

Guests—who reportedly dined on cajun dishes as a nod to Dugal’s Louisiana roots—danced the night away at the reception with the newlyweds and waved sparklers to the send the couple off.

It looks like it was a completely magical weekend. Congrats to the happy pair!