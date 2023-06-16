‘American Idol’ alum Phillip Phillips reflects on becoming a husband and dad: 'Life changing'

As he celebrates the release of his new album, “Drift Back,” Phillip Phillips is reflecting on how his life has transformed over the past few years.

“The years that have passed since my last album have truly been life changing,” the “American Idol” alum, 32, wrote in a recent Instagram post. “The world tilted on its axis. I became a dad. I grew in my marriage. I learned to parent and be a husband during a pandemic.”

He added that his latest album “reflects the wins and losses I experienced during those years.”

Phillips, 32, became a first-time father just before the COVID-19 pandemic when he and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their son, Patch, in November 2019.

The “Home” singer said he has “learned, loved, and lived” in the years since the release of his last studio album, “Collateral,” which came out in 2018.

“I am excited to drift back to what I’ve always loved with my fans and that is music,” he wrote. “I am so proud of this album and how it puts my soul into song and brings you all into my life a little bit more, for better or for worse. Let’s drift back to the good stuff.”

The singer also shared details about his Drift Back 2023 Tour, which will kick off in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 5, and will cover more than 20 cities around the country.

“It’s gonna be so good seeing all your faces! I’m so excited I could kiss ya!” he wrote in an Instagram post about the upcoming tour.

Phillips was just 21 when he won “American Idol” in 2012.

“I’m from Leesburg, Georgia, and yes, that is my real name,” he said on "Idol" during Season 11.

Phillips went platinum with his first studio album, “The World from the Side of the Moon,” which includes two of his hit singles, “Home” and “Gone, Gone, Gone.”

"American Idol" recently wrapped its 21st season, with 18-year-old Hawaiian singer Iam Tongi crowned the winner of the long-running singing competition show.