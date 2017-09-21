share tweet pin email

The final showdown on "America's Got Talent" came down to two little girls with big dreams — 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and 10-year-old vocalist Angelica Hale.

Both of them won over the audience with showstopping performances Wednesday, but it was Darci Lynne who took the top honor.

She also took the prizes — $1 million and a headlining spot in Las Vegas.

Darci Lynne clutched her puppet, Petunia, as host Tyra Banks made the announcement that left the tween in tears.

Trae Patton/NBC Darci Lynne Farmer learns of her big win during the live finale results on "America's Got Talent."

While she was an early favorite in the competition, getting the Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B during the audition rounds, Angelica proved herself a worthy fellow finalist and had the audience out of their seats with a powerful performance alongside Kelly Clarkson and Top 10 contender Kechi Okwuchi.

And while she cried with the news of Darci Lynne's win, Angelica said they were "tears of joy!!"

Tears of joy!! Congratulations @itsdarcilynne I ❤️U! #AGT @agt #AGTFinale A post shared by Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

As for Darci Lynne, she's following in some famous "America's Got Talent" footsteps. It was 10 years ago that ventriloquist and Vegas star Terry Fator was named the winner back in the second season of the show.

He even returned to Wednesday night to share the stage with the new winner.

Congratulations, Darci Lynne!