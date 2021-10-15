'America's Got Talent' contestant Jonathan Goodwin hospitalized after stunt goes wrong

On Thursday, daredevil stuntman Jonathan Goodwin was injured while filming the new NBC series "America's Got Talent: Extreme."

"During a rehearsal last evening for 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme,' an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show told TODAY on Friday. "He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

TODAY can confirm production was paused today and there's no word yet on when they will resume.

In 2019, Goodwin appeared on the season 13 of "Britain's Got Talent," making it to the finals where he finished eighth. The next year, Goodwin made it to the semi-finals on season 15 of "America's Got Talent."

The 41-year-old's bio on his website says he "has been described as a modern-day superhero —somewhere between Houdini and Superman."

"Over years working as a professional danger man, Goodwin has put himself in the most extreme situations and dodged death each time," the bio continues. "Following in the footsteps of the legendary daredevils who inspired him; Jonathan is without question one of the most awe-inspiring performers in the world today."

In May, the “America’s Got Talent” spinoff was announced with judges Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Nikki Bella and motorsports champion Travis Pastrana.