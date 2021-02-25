America Ferrera will direct Netflix's 'I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter'

America Ferrera is making her feature film directorial debut with “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.” The film, adapted from Erika L. Sánchez’s novel, will debut on Netflix.

The YA story is about losing a sister and finding yourself amid the pressures, expectations and stereotypes of growing up in a Mexican American home. It follows Julia Reyes, a strong-willed teenager to first-generation Mexican immigrants. She often argues with her parents, who wish Julia were more like her sister Olga. However, when Olga unexpectedly dies in an accident, Julia tries to hold her family together.

The script will be written by Linda Yvette Chávez.

“Years ago, I fell in love with Erika L. Sánchez’ stunning novel, ‘I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,'” Ferrera said. “The depth, wit and searing intelligence of her writing, and her young Latina heroine, struck me to my core and left me wanting so much more. I am truly honored and humbled to direct Linda Yvette Chávez’s beautifully adapted screenplay. The opportunity to direct the work of these two incredibly talented Latina writers is a dream come true. I can’t wait to share this film with the many fans of the novel, and to introduce this funny, profound, and resonant story to the world.”

Anonymous Content optioned the rights to the book under the company’s first-look deal with Aevitas Creative Management. Anonymous Content and Macro are producing “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.”

Anonymous Content’s Doreen Wilcox Little, Macro’s Charles D. King and Poppy Hanks are producing the movie with Aevitas Creative Management’s David Kuhn. Aevitas’s Michelle Brower and Macro’s Greta Fuentes are executive producing. Sánchez will serve as co-producer.

Ferrera has previously directed episodes of “Superstore,” the NBC workplace comedy that she also produced and starred in. Her other notable credits include “Ugly Betty,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and “Real Women Have Curves.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.