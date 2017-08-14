America Ferrera has 'Sisterhood' reunion with Amber Tamblyn (and her baby girl)

The "Sisterhood" lives on!
America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn enjoyed a "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" mini-reunion over the weekend and they brought along the sisterhood's newest member, Tamblyn's 5-month-old daughter, Marlow.
Ferrera, 33, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself giving the little girl a smooch, hashtagging it "#thefutureisSisterhood."
Marlow, whose dad is comedian and "Arrested Development" star David Cross, has been learning all about strong female friendships since she was in the womb.
Last year, her mom revealed she was pregnant in an essay she wrote for Glamour magazine that found her musing on the nature of motherhood during the heated 2016 presidential election.
"I’ve been thinking about motherhood a lot lately. What it means to be one, what it means to have one, what it means to know one, what it means to make decisions as one and have conversations as one," Tamblyn, 34, wrote. "I am very lucky to be surrounded by strong mothers, from my own mom to some of my best friends—those who are raising young women to accept themselves and those who are raising young men to accept women."
Blake Lively, another "Sisterhood" costar (with two daughters of her own), proudly shared an excerpt from the essay in an Instagram post last October.
The three actresses also showed off their strong bond at the Women's March in New York City last January — just one month before little Marlow was born.
Supporting each other comes naturally to the longtime pals, who became fast friends while making the beloved 2005 film and its 2008 sequel.
All four "Sisterhood" stars, including Alexis Bledel, reunited in May for the premiere of Tamblyn's directorial debut, "Paint It Black."
Of course, as Marlow will one day learn, sometimes the ladies — like all sisters — get together just to have fun, and what could be better than that?
Welcome to the "Sisterhood," Marlow!